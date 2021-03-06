Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 23 included:
Crystal Schuck, 5235 Delany Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Hugo Dominquez, 3395 Spring Mesa Drive, Snellville, Georgia, fine $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Karen Fleming, 45 Kidwell Lane, Bulls Gap, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Wesley Allen Dunbar, 1000 University Boulevard, Kingsport, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and two counts of driving on a suspended license.
Crystal Schuck, 5235 Delany Road. Sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Bradley Hensley, 235 Johnson Hollow Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Karen Marie Fleming, 45 Kidwell Lane, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Wesley Allen Dunbar, 1000 University Boulevard, Kingsport, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Brandon Swift, 1830 Babbs Mill Road, Afton, for criminal trespassing;
Crystal Yvonne Schuck, 5235 Delany Road, for fugitive from justice;
Hugo Dominquez, 3395 Spring Mesa Drive, Snellville, Georgia, for violation of implied consent law.