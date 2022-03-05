Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 23 included:
Elizabeth D. Ford, 2701 S. Roan St., Johnson City, forfeited a cash bond of $292, for public intoxication.
Jeffrey Darnell Anderson, 306 N. Hardin St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for sale to a minor.
Jennifer D. Fink, 701 Chris Haven Drive, Seymour, fined $1,000 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Franco Banks, 6209 11th Ave. 403, Brooklyn, New York, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, credited time served, for disorderly conduct.
Christopher L. Willett, 211 N. Nelson St., fined $1,400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for DUI, driving while license is suspended or revoked and schedule VI drug violation.
Danielle E. Taylor, 1648 Old Knoxville Highway, fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for Dui.
Gerald Dewitt Morrow, 474 Painter Creek Road, Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 50 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for aggravated criminal trespassing and theft under $1,000.
Lindsey J. Thompson, 550 Whirlwind Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Whitley L. Williams, 4795 Kelley Gap Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $1,066.21, for joyriding.
Robert Louis Sterling, 4766 Erwin Highway, Afton, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Craig Matthews Collins, 1912 Twin Pines Way, New Market, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for attempted conspiracy to sale/delivery of schedule III drugs within a school zone.
Madison Odarah Metcalf, 1080 Harold Cemetery Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $732.50, for destruction of government property.
Christopher Lynn Willett, 26 Jesleigh Court, Midway, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joshua Wayne Willis, 116 Curtis St., sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Whitley Leann Williams, 111 Bayberry St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Joshua R. Kilday, 441 Fairgrounds Road, for schedule V drug violation;
Danielle E. Taylor, 1648 Old Knoxville Highway, for driving while licenses suspended/revoked;
Amanda N. Willis, 223 Wilder St., Morristown, for speeding (radar) and violation of financial responsibility law.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jennifer D. Fink, 701 Chris Haven Drive, Seymour, for fabricating/tampering with evidence;
Franco Banks, 6209 11th Ave. 403, Brooklyn, New York, for theft of services;
Christopher L. Willett, 211 N. Nelson St., for schedule V drug violation;
Joshua R. Kilday, 441 Fairgrounds Road, for schedule IV drug violation.