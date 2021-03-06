Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 24 included:
Earl A. Trapp, 425 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, forfeited a cash bond for public intoxication.
Robin Lamb, 815 Blue Spring Road, Mohawk, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days sups2, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $197.19, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Jessee J. Crumley, 1330 Willow St., Kingsport, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, must complete 40 hours of community work service, for reckless driving.
Gregory W. Richardson, 402 Christine Drive, Clarksville, fined $650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for DUI and driving on a revoked license.
Jonathan M. Foster, 1007 Asheville Highway, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to appear.
Marcus Shores, 1225 Morningside Drive, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $139, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000 and failure to appear.
Raymond A. Arrington, 1795 Goodwater, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on suspended/revoked.
Michael D. Cutshaw, 6132 Asheville Highway, fined $1,500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule IV drug violation and possess or casually exchange methamphetamine.
Christopher Wayne Sauce, 60 Willow Creek Lane, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation
Marcus B. Shores, 605 S. McKee St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Raymond A. Arrington, 1795 Goodwater Road, Bybee, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jimmy Hale, 107 Chapel st., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Michael Dean Cutshaw, 6132 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Christy Jones, 316 Hillcrest Drive, probation terminated;
Brian James Tipton, 4300 Clear Springs Road, Limestone, probation terminated;
Anna Graydon Owens, 215 E. Ocean Boulevard, probation terminated;
Casey May Penley, 6090 Horton Highway, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for Christopher W. Sauce, 60 Willow Creek Lane, for failure to appear;
The state declined to prosecute Gregory W. Richardson, 402 Christine Drive, Clarksville, for theft of property greater than $1,000.