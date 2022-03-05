Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 25 included:
Garrett S. Shelton, 1055 Park Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
Ward L. Rice, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for public intoxication.
Crissy Renea Norton, 325 Leonard St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $90, for assault.
William C. Champion, 2245 Shakerag Road, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, ordered to pay restitution of $20, for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and DUI.
Darrell W. Debord, 1280 Westwood Road, Mohawk, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia annd simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Mack Andreson Lewis, 206 Lautner Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Jacob Eugene Schuck, 619 McKee St., sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dawn Denise Broyles, 2299 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Robert Trinkle, 2495 Blue Springs Parkway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brian Warner Hart, 1620 Kennytown Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
William Junior Luttrell, 2295 Kingsport Highway, sentenced to six month at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Michah Jai Davis, 610 Harman Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Samantha Lynn Miller, 290 Jennings Creek Lane, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Marshall Cody Buell, 604 E. McKee St., probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jeremiah C. Lawson, 270 Bailey St., for domestic assault/abuse;
Ellen Marie Ramey, 65 Rattlesnake Ridge Road, Chuckey, for driving while revoked;
Robert C. Landers, 700 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, for failure to appear and reckless burning;
David L. Sexton, 55 Highland Park Lane, Afton, for domestic assault;
Tilman D. Fox, 1068 W. Vann Road, for aggravated assault;
Bradley G. Hensley, 68 Hartman Lane, false reports;
Brandon T. Lawson, 240 Frank Thacker Lane, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and lights required on motor vehicles;
Erick S. Myers, 720 Calico Road, Afton, for driving while suspended/revoked and driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Asheona S. Williams, 815 Wesley Ave., for domestic assault;
Echeverria Mejia Obdulioa, 554 Lane Hollow Road, Sevierville, for driving without a license;
Darius C. Brown, 82 Lakeshore Park, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
William C. Champion, 2245 Shakerag Road, for violation of implied consent;
Jason L. Anderson, 709 Wesley Ave., for failure to appear and domestic assault;
Darrell W. Debord, 1280 Westwood Road, Mohawk, for two counts of simple assault – domestic assault.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Jimmy L. Luttrell, 330 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim,for unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance;
Zachery Smith, 182 O.O. Moore Road, Chuckey, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance and reckless driving;
Tony Calderon-Sarabia, 322 A. Bert Cockerham Road, Elkin, North Carolina, for schedule VI drug violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.