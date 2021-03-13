Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 26 included:
Ashley J. Davenport, 1585 Gap Mountain Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for solicitation to introduce into a county institution and contempt on a violation of order of protection or restraining order.
Garrett H. Harrison, 215 N. Highland Ave., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to five days in jail, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing.
Eric D. Banks, 105 Robinson St. W., Mosheim, fined $1,750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule IV drug violation, schedule VI drug violation and schedule II drug violation.
James Beal, 7555 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for failure to appear and theft under $1,000.
Nessie Lynn Pearson, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Ashley Davenport, 1585 Gamp Mountain Road, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Sharon Diane Smith, no address listed, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
April Tolliver, 612 Lyle Road, Erwin, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Ginger Lee Faltisek, 4779 Landmark Lane, Pace, Florida, probation terminated;
Quinton A. Britton, 155 Main St., probation terminated;
Jose C. Reynoso, 6945 Warrensburg Road, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation;
Ashley E. Campbell, 45 Raders Sidetrack Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Shawn W. Brooks, 60 Dyer Road, for registration expired/improperly displayed;
Kevin Eric Ping, 339 Hooker Road, Wilmington, North Carolina, for driving on a suspended license;
Adam Lee Dearing, 441 Dogwalk Road, for driving on a suspended license;
Eleisha Patrick, 21 Pioneer Lane, for failure to appear;
John L. Foster, 366 Silver Leaf Lane, Chuckey, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute Opal Tolliver, 1855 Matthews Loop, for dogs not allowed at large.