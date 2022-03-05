Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. and Dave Leonard sitting in as judge on Feb. 28 included:
Skylur A. Burkey, 2301 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, forfeited a cash bond, for public intoxication.
Marion Tonny Hinkle, 53 Lakeshore Park, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule VI drugs.
Sarah Marie Quillen, 44 Culver Drive, Midway, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tammy D. Kimery, 6920 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Chuckey, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Michael Paul Bible, 365 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, weapon forfeited, for attempted unlawful possession of a weapon.
Anthony T. Beach, 1055 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk, fined $775 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date, for public intoxication and schedule I drug violation.
Tammy Kimery, 6920 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Chuckey, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael P. Bible, 365 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Allen Curley, 731 Cave St., Morristown, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Robert Lawson, 695 Easterly Road, Mohawk, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Audie Wayne Hannah, 1521 Jones St., Morristown, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Miranda S. Wykle, 550 Forest Road, Midway, for registration improperly displayed;
Nicholas Rockie Joe Payne, 2260 Kelly Gap Road, for driving on a suspended license.
The state declined to prosecute Billy Don Dugger, 1705 Matthews Loop, Mohawk, for domestic assault.