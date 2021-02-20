Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 3 included:
David W. Gray, 1211 Imperial Drive, Kingsport, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Pernell B. Jones, 1515 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville, forfeited a cash bond, for public intoxication.
Ellen Reagan, 7555 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Johnny Ray Martin, 3840 Ottway Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for attempted evading arrest.
Michael Kevin Bender Jr., 110 Joe Ball Road, Chuckey, fined $300 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault and possession of schedule VI drugs.
Garrett H. Harrison, 215 N. Highland Ave., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for aggravated criminal trespassing.
Mack E. Peters, 712 Carson St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to five days in jail, for public intoxication.
Marquee B. Blunt, 870 Dunham Road, Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $100, for vandalism and aggravated criminal trespassing.
Paul L. Hipps, 630 Briar Patch Lane, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 40 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamines.
Kathy F. Lane, 360 Jr. Gray Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to appear.
Jennie Lynn Suggs, 118 Morgan Branch Lane, Chuckey, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jennifer Clark, 681 Old Knoxville Highway, sentenced to six month at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Johnny Ray Martin, 3840 Ottway Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Michael Bender, 1965 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Johnny Chad Gross, 198 Blackley Creek, Limestone, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Heather Peltier, 565 Arrowhead Loop, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Mack E. Peters, 712 Carson St., sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Kiersten Swafford, 1627 Lisa Lynn Drive, Hixson, probation terminated;
Kathy Lane, 360 Jr. Gray Road.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Preston R. Moore, 151 Schofield Drive, for domestic assault;
Stephen A. Swecker, 32 Swift Park, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Wesley Benton, 406 Elk St., for two counts of failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Kathy F. Lane, 360 Jr. Gray Road, for speeding (radar);
Ivey P. Stills, 2118 Three Springs Road, Russellville, for public intoxication.
A judicial diversion was granted for Gabriella Hyatt, 1470 Carters Valley Road, for theft under $1,000.