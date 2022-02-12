Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 4 included:
Aaron D. Sorrell, 239 Aviation Drive, Elizabethton, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for two counts of domestic assault.
Billy Joe Gilbert, 1260 Kingsport Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Heather Michelle Dickens, 503 W. Irish St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $36.88, restrained from the victim, for criminal impersonation and theft under $1,000.
Jessica Jay Vanderbrook, 390 Chestnut Ridge Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Bruce Henry Dearing Jr., 111 W. Lester Ave., Lebanon, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tyler Mitchel Lemka, 6414 Fish Hatchery Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Billy Earl Davis, 1175 Horse Creek Park, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Cody Allen Miller, 611 Holston Ave., Bristol, probation terminated;
Heather Dickens, 10 C.W. Kite Lane, Mosheim, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation, to be served consecutively.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Bradley M. Boyd, 8260 Warrensburg Road, Mosheim, for driving while suspended/revoked;
Tommy Lee McKinney, 625 Old Mill Road, Elk Park, North Carolina, for driving on a suspended license and violation of protection order/contempt of court.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Mary Ann Seaton Gosnell, 840 Rader Lane, for simple assault;
Michael Lee Grier, 704 Elizabethton St., Burlington, North Carolina, for failure to appear.