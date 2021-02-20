Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Alex Chesnut sitting in as judge on Feb. 5 included:
Kristen M. Annarino, 100 Ricker Ave., forfeited a cash bond of $506.57, for worthless check charge.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Matthew C. Jaynes, 475 Chuckey Ruritan Road S., Chuckey, for domestic assault;
Nichole Henderson, Asheville Highway, for harassment (electronic);
Rene Pavon Ramirez, 1120 Arnold Road, for theft under $500;
Shanna Rossi, 4020 Acorn Drive, Knoxville, for harassment;
Gail Taylor Mullins, 3211 Mayfield Drive, Johnson City, for reckless driving.