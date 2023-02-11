Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 6 included:
Brandi Westmoreland, 340 W. Bonnie Johnson Lane, forfeited a cash bond of $549.80, for a worthless check charge.
Stacy C. Wilkerson, 122 Prairie Lane, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, credited time served, restrained from the victim, for disorderly conduct.
Amy Janelle Hale, 510 Ducktown Road, Limestone, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license.
Bryant Allen Boles, 190 Humphreys Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $3,000, for two counts of illegal possession of big game.
Jeffrey Bryce Wilson, 1597 Mill Creek Road, Fall Branch, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Stephen L. Swift, 2 Copeland St., Berwick, Maine, fined $1,935 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 34 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia misdemeanor possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule I drugs, driving while license is suspended or revoked, violation of financial responsibility law, registration improper displayed, violation of seat belt law and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Bruce E. Grove, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to eight days in jail, with the balance on probation, restraining order entered, for aggravated criminal trespassing.
Landon L. Williams, 240 Guthery Green Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Stephen Tuggle, 140 Champion Circle, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Spencer Nye, 140 Cicero Ave., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Damiyon Phillips, 105 Oakland Park, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Derek Randall Brewington, 3003 Cherokee Road, Johnson City, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kevin Lozano, 174 Quillen Shell Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for Jessie Waddle, 544 W. School St., Mosheim, for worthless check charge.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Landon L. Williams, 240 Guthery Green Road, Bulls Gap, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and obstruction of drivers view;
Bryant Allen Boles, 190 Humpherys Road, for exceeding the bag limit of antlered deer and two counts of failure to check in big game;
Bruce E. Grove, no address listed, for aggravated burglary.