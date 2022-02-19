Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 7 included:
Dylan Y. Keys, 132 Jimmy Keys Road, Limestone, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $82, restrained from the victim, for failure to appear and shoplifting theft under $1,000.
Jessie Allen Turner, 3430 Afton Road, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dylan Yates Keys, 132 Jimmy Keys Road, Limestone, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Stacy Shores Wilhoit, 6805 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ward Lamont Rice, 10630 107 Cutoff, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Marcey Donnette Eaton, 596 Briar Patch Lane, sentenced to 74 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christy Collins, 2555 Lake View Drive, Morristown, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jennifer Hipshire, 1315 Twin Oaks Drive, Parrotsville, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dustin Marlin Davis, 670 Friendship Road, Afton, sentenced to 80 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were Dismissed for Robert Keith Jenkins, 1345 Rheatown Road, Chuckey, for cruelty to animals.