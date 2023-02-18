Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 8 included:
Eureka Jordan, 3315 Chuckey Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Marcus A. Key, 613 N. Hill St., fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, for contempt and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan M. Reynolds, 1145 Holly Creek Road, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Tonya Foster, 48 Alisha Drive W., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all times suspended, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $100.22, restrained from the victim, for attempted theft under $1,000.
Jeremy Woodby, 1350 Brown Springs Road, Mosheim, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 40 days in jail, 30 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, for possession of schedule II drugs and failure to appear.
Victoria Renae Adkins, 3648 Sullivan Gardens, Kingsport, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
William C. Champion, 2245 Shakerag Road, probation terminated;
Jonathan Scott Jones, 360 Burkey Road, probation terminated;
Ethan Starrette, 150 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, probation terminated;
Whitney J. Fugate, 935 Twin Barns Road, probation terminated;
Candice Rosa Johns, 130 Brown Springs Road, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Alexander D. Brice, 204 Hogan Ave., for aggravated domestic assault;
Burlyn L. Kirk, 1770 Oakwood Road, Midway, for domestic assault;
Anthony E. Southerland, 765 Poplar Springs Road, for simple possession of schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance.
The state declined to prosecute for the following:
Ryan M. Serra, 100 Brad St., for failure to appear;
Chelsea Gosnell, 1270 Rock Quarry Road, for theft under $1,000;
Melissa R. Tweed, 98 Cosley Lane, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon; weapon forfeited.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Cara Beth Henry, 1370 Little Chuckey Road, Midway, for two counts of theft under $1,000;
Melissa R. Tweed, 98 Cosley Lane, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.