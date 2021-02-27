Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 9 included:
Crissy Renea Norton, 325 Leonard St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Lindsay Lane, 752 Cumberland Drive, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $287.48, restrained from the victim, for public intoxication and theft under $1,000 – shoplifting.
Jamie L. Renfro, 383 Glen Ave., Kingsport, fined $2,400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule III drugs, simple possession of schedule IV drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II drugs.
Brittany Babb, 295 Preacher Laws Road, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Bobby Dean Dykes, 335 Alagana Road, Fall Branch, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Williamm Dean Dunbar, 510 Chestnut Ridge Road, Afton, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Crissy Renea Norton, 325 Leonard St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Whitney N. Humbert, 159 McMillian Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Christy Hodge, 505 E. Church St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charles Eugene Barner, 109 Anderson St., sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Wayne Anthony Carroll, 6962 St. Clair Road, Whitesburg, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Lindsay Danielle Lane, 752 Cumberland Drive, sentenced to 6 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Tyler McCormick, 10 Midway Circle, Midway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation was dismissed for Jason Wayne Tunnell, 1525 Waverly Road, Kingsport, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for Margeliz Navarro De Jesus, 109 Cox Circle, for assault and resisting stop, arrest.
The state declined to prosecute Shirley A. White, 1191 Summit Place Circle, W. Palm Beach, Florida, for resisting stop, arrest.