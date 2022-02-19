Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 9 included:
David Wayne Hollingsworth, 313 Edgewood, Lombardi, Illinois, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Javier Angel Orozco, 1117 E. Fairview Ave., Johnson City, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving on a suspended license and DUI.
Dalton G. Riddle, 1101 Ward Place, Kingsport, fined $700 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, drivers license revoked for one year, for underage driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license possession of prohibited weapon and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Bridget M. Deese, 1035 Austin Ridge Court, Piney Flats, fined $1,850 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for schedule IV drug violation, DUI and schedule II drug violation.
Kennedy Owens, 875 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, fined $275 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession without prescription unlawful, unlawful drug paraphernalia and financial responsibility law and theft under $1,000.
Janel V. Powell, 1821 Fairview Road, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Charley Joseph Johnson, 52 Haney Pike, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 17 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license and failure to appear.
Lucy Marie Hamilton, 216 Simpson St., sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 8 months for violation of probation.
Arthur Eugene Jones, 206 Wildrye Lane, Midway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Korie Dakota Luttrell, 25 Humbert Lane, Mosheim, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jonathan Michael Morin, no address listed, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kendra Brooke Cash, 218 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ashlyn LeeAnn Cosby, 84 Bradley Ave., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Candice Rosa Johns, 345 Rambo Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brian Scott Henderson, 105 Summit Drive, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Phillip Dean Hale Jr., 325 Leonard St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Shawn Michael Hamilton, 56 Roller St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Kennedy Alexus Owens, 875 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation
Janel Powell, 1821 Fairview Road, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Gary A. Jones, 325 Oakwood Road, Midway, probation terminated;
Steve Ryan Hogan, 530 W. Hogan Lane,, probation terminated;
Lawrence Dewayne Davis, 1600 Houston Valley Road, probation terminated;
Aleksander Ababiy, 749 Aeronca Road, Knoxville, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Sierra Marie Wiles, 7961 Asheville Highway, for driving on a suspended license;
Kennedy Owens, 875 Chuckey Pike, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Charlie Joseph Johnson, 52 Haney Park, for failure to appear;
Brent E. Johnson, 1044 Susong Road, for public intoxication;
Dalton G. Riddle, 1101 Ward Place, Kingsport, for possession of prohibited weapon;
Bridget M. Deese, 1035 Austin Ridge Court, Piney Flats, for unlawful drug parpernalia and violation of implied consent.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Taylor Hensley, 1385 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, for theft under $1,000;
Kennedy A. Owens, 875 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.