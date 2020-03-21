General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. and Dave Leonard and Jonathon Cave sitting in as judge on Feb. 21 included:
Ivesein Lopez, 402 Mt. Bethel Road, fined $25 and court cost, for driving without a license.
Taylor Nicole McLain, 515 Dogwalk Road, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six months in jail, all time suspended, must complete 30 hours of community work service, for graffiti on government property.
Lottie M. Cluesman, 144 Snowbird Lane, Jefferson City, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation.
Jessie D. Davis, 5330 Greystone Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, balance on probation, for unlawful removal of registration decal.
Jack Wesley D. Riness, 6250 Mt. Carmel Road, Bulls Gap, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for public intoxication and domestic assault.
Phillip A. Nelson, 762 Milburnton Road, Limestone, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading arrest.
Tristain G. Dearstone, 2315 Kelley Gap Road, fined $500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for failure to appear, underage driving while intoxicated and simple possession/casual exchange.
Anthony Jerome Dorsey, 8059 Psc. Cherry Point, North Carolina, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 140 days in jail, balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Kyle Smith, 1143 Ripley Island Road, Afton, sentenced to 180 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Reban Wayne Early, 3625 Sunny Dale Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jason Lynn Long, 3551 Elwood Drive, Morristown, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jack W. Riness, 6250 Mt. Carmel Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christopher Allen Brotherton, 2 Bolton Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Blake J. Sowers, 217 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City, for underage consumption;
Lottie M. Cluesman, 144 Snowbird Lane, Jefferson City, for violation of vehicle registration law;
Michael F. Henderson, 335 Amith Road, for domestic assault;
Brandon James Jones, 1300 Burkey Road, for dogs not allowed at large;
Michael Len Pridemore, 313 S. Cutler St., for cruelty to animals;
Blake J. Sowers, 217 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City, for public intoxication;
Justin Chandler Cole, 470 Melvin Drive, Jefferson, Georgia, for public intoxication;
Kristina Danielle Jennings, 7846 Kenwick Way, Memphis, for driving on suspended;
Lauren W. Odell, 1700 Jones Bridge Road, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Jessie D. Davis, 5330 Greystone Road, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Robert Pridemore, 313 S. Cutler St., for cruelty to animals;
Anthony Jerome Dorsey, 8059 Psc., Cherry Point, North Carolina, for public intoxication.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Kerri D. Johnson, 833 Dyer St., Johnson City, for domestic assault;
Travis Dalton Rollins, 60 Brunner St., Baileyton, for misdemeanor possession of stolen property under $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana production and misdemeanor child neglect or endangerment;
Alexis F. Woods, 740 Dixie Road, for misdemeanor assault;
Samantha Dale Collis, for possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule VI drugs, possession of stolen property under $1,000 and misdemeanor child neglect or endangerment