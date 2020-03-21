General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 24 included:
Joshua M. Kuulania Bucklew, 1653 Jim Fox Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, balance on probation, for driving without a license and failure to appear.
Kevin G. Southerland, 45 Chickadee Road, Afton, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear, evading arrest and resisting stop, arrest.
Jesse Lylnn Williams, 942 Doyle Ogan Lane, Rugledge, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Steven George Deas, 114 Kitchen Branch Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Chad Daniel Hayes, 103 Ducktown Road, Limestone, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Michael Hurd, 406 Shady Crest Drive, Knoxville, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christopher Adam Hamilton, 4580 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kevin Gene Southerland, 310 N. Highland Ave., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Mitch Allen Shelton, 120 Hartshaw Drive, sentenced to 80 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Crystal Renea Key, 436 W. Main St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Amber Moser, 270 Burfield Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Joseph Allen Greer, 150 Seaton Road, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Angela D. Belt, no address listed, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Whitney A. Legg, 2016 Glennwood Drive, Mosheim, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Derek Shortt, 107 Hendricks St., Surgoinsville, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Justin Lynn Caudill, 436 W. Main St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Charges were dismissed for Dakota L. Toth, 1767 Fairview Road, Afton, for violation of order of protection or restraining order.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Logan Stills, 270 Schofield Drive, for simple assault;
Amber Gibson, 421 Peanut Road, Parrottsville, for fugitive from justice.