Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Nov. 24 included:
Raymond D. Webb, 171 Concord Road, Mohawk, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Tyler L. Collins, 5525 Jones Bridge Road, fined $1,600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 50 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Preston Ronez Moore, 151 Schofield Drive, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Douglas Steve Leonard II, 3213 Parkcliff Drive, Kingsport, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brian Kelly, 332 Glen Ave., Kingsport, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Eric Lee Allen, 342 Rambling road, Jonesborough, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Charity Nicole Hodges, 55 E. Ocean Boulevard, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for Chaz Condra, 5675 Jones Bridge Road, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jeremy Lee Jenkins, 850 Sanders Road, for fugitive from justice;
Raymond D. Webb, 171 Concord Road, Mohawk, for failure to appear.