Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 12 included:
Thad Vanover, 629 Main St., Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $108.27, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Melissa K. Simpson, 108 Skyline Lane, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law.
Robert A. Webster, 1355 Quillen Shell Road, Afton, fined $500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 22 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, restrained from the victim and required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year.
Donya Kathleen Tipton, 322 Royal St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation,for public intoxication.
Tammy D. Kimery, 6920 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Chuckey, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and attempted burglary of motor vehicle.
Johnny L. Dabbs, 510 Welcome Grove Road, Mosheim, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Dustin Lee Dodger, 740 E. First N. St., Morristown, fined $300 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedulue VI drug violation and firearm possession.
Brittany L. Cutshaw, 9634 Asheville Highway, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $39.48, restrained from the victim, for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle and theft under $1,000.
Lesly Flannery, 17 Chuckey Point, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear at jail.
Dakota Matthew Hensley, 235 Johnson Hollow Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
John Dowdy, 76 Albert St., sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Rachel Dowdy, 76 Albert St., sentenced to 100 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Damien Erik Griffin, 2296 Middle Creek Road, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Todd Trembley, 55 Quail Ridge Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Lesly Flannery, 17 Chuckey Point, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dakota Matthew Hensley, 2730 Ripley Island Road, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Crystal Schuck, 190 Possum Creek Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Lindsay Danielle Lane, 752 Cumberland Drive, ordered to pay court cost probation continued and extended 11 months;
Thomas Neal Devoti, 509 Scenic Drive, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Dustin J. Light, 337 Locust St., for driving while suspended/revoked;
Brandon Moore, 255 Williamson Road, for two counts of cruelty to animals;
Melissa K. Simpson, 108 Skyline Lane, Mosheim, for driving while license is suspened or revoked;
Marlyssa T. Stewart, 104 Majestic Way, Newport, for domestic assault;
Autumn L. McClellan, 1504 Ridgeview Drive, for two counts of domestic assault;
Brandon D. Shelton, 55 Panda Lane, Limestone, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Micky Jean Philippe, 196 Wild Rye Lane, Midway, for fugitive from justice;
Brittany L. Cutshaw, 9634 Asheville Highway, for no drivers license in possession and violation of financial responsibility law.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
David Louis Miller, 2105 Millers Chapel Road, for assault on an officer;
Rebekah R. Bible, 60 Davy Crockett Mobile Home Park Road, for contributing to the dependency of a child;
Janice Jones, 180 Cicero Ave., for contributing to the dependency of a child.