Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 13 included:
Christopher Eric Morgan, 570 Cedar Creek Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 18 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Joe T. Kirkpatrick, 727 Crum St., forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Casey L. Best, 900 Apple St., fined $1,350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for seven years, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of financial responsibility law and DUI.
Tabatha J. Britt, 230 Gardner Lane, sentenced to 50 days in jail for contempt.
James Richard Huatt, 1985 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kenneth Ricker, 162 Shanks Gap Road, Rogersville, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Kenneth Ricker, 162 Shanks Gap Road, Rogersville, for failure to appear;
Jessy L. Massey, 18 Patton Lane, Limestone, for domestic assault;
Thomas James Kavanaugh, 530 Ebenezer Loop, Chuckey, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Christopher Eric Morgan, 570 Cedar Creek Road, for false imprisonment;
Tabatha J. Britt, 230 Gardner Lane, for theft of property (motor vehicle).