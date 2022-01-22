Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 14 included:
Jayden Fortner, 1432 Old State Route 34, Telford, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, must complete defensive driving classes and 10 hours community work service, for reckless driving.
Richard Dinkins, 1802 Overlook Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for attempted fraudulent use of a debit/credit card up to $1,000.
David Allen Dabbs, 152 Lonesome Pine Trail, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor assault; sentence to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Amanda M. Norton, 1430 Kelley Gap Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Deedra Ann Bernard, 212 Butchers Valley Road, Rogersville, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Timothy A. Thomas, 413 Volunteer St., sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joshua E. Dean, 1212 Price Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Marcus Harrison, 215 N. Highland Ave., ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Logan Shane Hale, 1001 Kiser Boulevard, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Lindburg Norton, 1520 Roaring Fork Road, for aggravated domestic assault;
Suk H. Muollo, 90 W. Pines Road, Afton, for aggravated assault (domestic);
Bobbie Ruthann Sane, 75 Terminal St., Mosheim, for theft under $1,000;
Maggie Johnson, 7040 Blue Springs Parkway, for aggravated domestic assault;
Octabio T. Ruiz, 147 Goddard Drive, for failure to appear;
Benjamin E. Kirkpatrick, 68 Harold Cemetery Road, for DUI;
Joshua C. Lane, 1505 Millers Chapel Road, for two counts of domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute Terry Starnes, 75 Terminal St., Mosheim, for theft under $1,000.