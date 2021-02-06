Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan 15 included:
Bryon A. Snipes, 2390 Whirlwind Road, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Emily K. Coleman, 175 Fish Lane, Kingsport, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 4 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Kevin L. Roberts, 1350 Sunnyside Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Gene Wheeler, 205 Unaka St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Donald Guerassio, 8160 107 Cut off, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
William Ketron Riddle, 72 Haney Hill Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Emily Coleman, 175 Fish Lane, Kingsport, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael K. Riddle, 72 Honeyhill Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Kevin Lee Roberts, 1350 Sunnyside Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Lawrence Norman Ellington Farley, 326 Caroline Forest Boulevard, Jacksonville, North Carolina, for schedule VI drug violation and drug paraphernalia;
Ronald M. Hunter, 1454 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim, for failure to appear;
Shaina R. Briggs, 144 Meadowview Road, Bulls Gap, for simple possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
The state declined to prosecute Ronald M. Hunter, 1454 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim, for domestic assault and underage consumption.