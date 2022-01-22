Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 18 included:
Wesley J. King, 133 B. Cox Circle, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license, failure to appear, and two counts of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Jennifer L. Welch, 330 Jennings Lane, fined $1,750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for shoplifting – theft of property, simple possession/casual exchange of schedule II drugs, simple possession/casual exchange of schedule IV drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia and resisting stop, arrest.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Wesley James King, 133 B. Cox Circle, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jennifer Welch, 330 Jennings Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Charges were dismissed for Haleigh B. Baggett, 75 Indian Hills Circle, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute Wesley J. King, 133 B. Cox Circle, for failure to appear.