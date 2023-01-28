Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 18 included:
Gregory Oscar Smith, 111 Saw Mill Road, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Kayla Mumford, 140 Lakeshore Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Marcus L. Laws, 105 Chilhowie St., Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $1,500, for theft under $1,000.
Mary R. Hawkins, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for public intoxication.
Nessie Lynn Pearson, 1235 Dyer Hollow Road, Mohawk, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Jeffery S. Johnson, 926 Apple St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while suspended/revoked.
Jarrett Samuel Debord, 2778 US 60 W., Morehead, Kentucky, forfeited a cash bond, for public intoxication.
Timothy D. Weld, 110 Tod Cooter Lane, Baileyton, fined $1,100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for six years, for DUI.
Brandy Thompson, 1470 Quillen Shell Road, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $290, aggavated criminal trespassing.
Jason Short, 275 Cave Springs Road, Tazewell, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Marcus Lynn Laws, 105 Chilhowie St., Mosheim, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 34 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Lisa M. Sandstrom, 510 Hal Henard Road, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Tyler A. Ward, 256 Ebenezer Loop, Chuckey, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
Kelly Lynette Hensley, 50 Idell Circle, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt.
Matthew Todd Walker, 303 Akard St., Church Hill, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Gregory Oscar Smith, 111 Saw Mill Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other sentencing.
Timothy M. Tullock, 239 Robert Harmon Road, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Crystal Carter, 340 Cox Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kayla Arlene Mumford, 140 Lakeshore Drive, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Nessie Lynard Pearson, 1235 Dyer Hollow Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joseph Antonelli, 709 Sulpher Springs Loop, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael Sandstrom, 325 Pine St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Lisa M. Sandstrom, 325 Pine St., sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Milton Rivera Jr., 7224 Winchester Drive, Knoxville, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
David Paul Hyatt, 2590 Buckingham Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Kelly Lynette Hensley, 50 Idell Circle, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Bandy Thompson, 1470 Quillen Shell Road, Afton, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Donna Gail Rambo Light, 112 Ricker Ave., probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Elizabeth M. Shelton, 7709 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, for driving on a suspended license;
Sarah Chung, 224 Radford Drive, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, and registration expired/improperly displayed;
Nathan S. Helton, 2049 John Graham Road, for aggravated domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute for the following:
Timothy D. Weld, 110 Tob Cooter Lane, Baileyton, for driving while license is suspended/revoked;
Marcus Lynn Laws, 105 Chilhowie St., Mosheim, for unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Phillip G. Durham, 330 Jennings Lane, for DUI.