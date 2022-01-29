Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 19 included:
Nicolas Anthony Tarquinio, 100 Quillen Ave., Bulls Gap, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Debra A. Walton, 150 E. Brad St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Tiffany L. Phelps, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to five in jail, for disorderly conduct.
William C. Raines, 434 Old Sevierville Highway, Newport, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Broc A. Daugherty, 116 Unaka St., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Brian L. Rogers, 145 Crockett Timbers Road, Limestone, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for interference with a 911 call and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Dalton Seth Gill, 142 Colonial Park, Johnson City, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor schedule VI drug violation.
Garrett S. Shelton, 1055 Park Lane, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for public intoxication.
Deland Derrick Gosnell, 391 Britton Ave., fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to two terms in 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 112 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading arrest, failure to appear, driving on a revoked and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Jessica Beth Johnson, 406 Elk St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tiffany Phelps, 425 Cedar Creek Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Christian James Morrow, 95 Glendale Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jeffrey Jennings, 217 Flatcreek Road, Sevierville, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Sarah Ann Rutledge, 81 Lakeshore Park, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Deland Derrick Gosnell, 392 Britton Ave., sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Thomas J. Bollinger, 45 Kidwell Lane, Bulls Gap, for domestic assault;
Joseph A. Foshie, 1700 Delwood Circle, for domestic assault;
Dalton Seth Gill, 142 Colonial Park Drive, Johnson City, for failure to appear;
Heather D. Gilbert, 570 Lamons Road, Mohawk, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
William C. Raines, 434 Old Sevierville Highway, Newport, for failure to appear;
Deland D. Gosnell, 392 Britton Ave., for lights required on motor vehicles.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Gary R. Ball, 14865 Horton Highway, Chuckey, for misdemeanor evading arrest;
Russell Dean Laws, 1380 Ross County Road, for patronizing prostitution;
Linda Dianne Tolliver, 224 Thornwood Drive, for theft of property under $1,000;
Linda Dianne Tolliver, 224 Thornwood Drive, for criminal responsibility for conduct of another for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.