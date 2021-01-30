Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 19 included:
Bradford R. Clark, 236 Buckingham Court, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to four days in jail, for public intoxication.
Jeremiah D. Rowe, 8671 Baileyton Road, Afton, fined $1,150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and two counts of possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Jason B. Kessler, 314 N. Highland Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Michael C. Miller, 116 Hensley Loop, Jonesborough, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation and public intoxication.
Douglas W. McFall Jr., 123 Bradford Road, Morristown, fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.
Doug Wayne McFall Jr., 123 Braford Road, Morristown, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation dismissed for David Backus Jr., 271 Morgan Branch Lane, Chuckey, probation terminated.