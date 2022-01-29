Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 21 included:
Glenn Michael MacDougal, 3738 Main St., Willsboro, New York, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zants M. Davis, 150 Arthur Road, Rogersville, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Michael A. Bennett, 520 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation and failure to appear.
Ernest E. Bennett, 1726 Dave Buck Road, Johnson City, fined $850 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, arrest, misdemeanor possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine and failure to appear.
Curtis Michael Lawn, 795 Greene Mountain Road, fined $1,000 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation and failure to appear.
Bradley D. Parton, 2984 Asheville Highway, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and criminal impersonation.
Michael Albert Bennett, 310 Tom White Hollow, Mohawk, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Curtis Michael Lawn, 795 Greene Mountain Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Bradley Parton, 209 Lynn Ave., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Daryl Marty Caldwell, 430 Cox Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Sylas Bradford, 3840 Ottway Road, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Marcus Lynn Laws, 105 Chilhowie St., Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Samantha Joanne Farley, 3925 Blue Springs Parkway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Emily Jessica Christian, 1774 Highway 93, Fall Branch, probation termination;
Brett Allen Turner, 760 Grassy Creek, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Timothy E. Carlson, 21 Kelly Lane, for aggravated domestic assault;
Steffany M. Dyer, 1675 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, for driving while suspended/revoked;
Stacy A. Hicks, 1135 Goodman Loop, Mosheim, for domestic assault;
Gonzalo Varona Lopez, 119 Chapel St., for domestic assault;
Jody L. Paige, 123 Spring St., for violation of seat belt law;
Jerry Bently, 312 Kingsley Ave., Kingsport, for domestic assault;
Hannah K. Taylor, 1435 Yellow Springs Road, Midway, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Zants M. Davis, 150 Arthur Road, Rogersville, for aggravated burglary;
Ernest E. Bennett, 1726 Dave Buck Road, Johnson City, for disorderly conduct;
Curtis M. Lawn, 795 Greene Mountain Road, for unlawful drug paraphernlia.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Zacchaeus Greyson Lester, 135 Kirk Hill Road, Mohawk, for misdemeanor possession of schedulue VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.