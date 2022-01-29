Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 24 included:
Mohamed Ahmed Fawzi Bander, 2819 McDonald Court SW, Decatur, Alabama, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Ronnie A. Tarlton, 420 Bowmantown Road, Telford, fined $1,250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, 30 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedul VI controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended/revoked, misdemeanor evading arrest and misdemeanor sale or possession of methamphetamine.
Travis L. Brooks, 122 Heuer St., Sweetwater, fined $1,000 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault, resisting stop, arrest, simple possession/casual exchange of methametamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Justin D. Brown, no address listed, fined $2,100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, 45 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, violation of financial responsibility law, schedule IV drug violation, schedule II drug violation and DUI.
David E. Townsend, 635 Cocke County Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year,for DUI.
Jeremy R. Blagg, 314 Prairie Way, Newport, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, sups10, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation and resisting stop, frisk, hale, arrest or search.
Whitney N. Humbert, 385 Carter Lane, Bulls Gap, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for attempted joyriding.
Sonja Cheyenne Good, 420 S. McKee St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ronnie Allen Tarlton, 646 Blackley Creek Road, Limestone, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jamie L. Williamson, 443 Austin Mill, Rogersville, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Crystal Shane Carter, 200 Humphreys Road, sentenced to two terms 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation, to be served consecutively.
Justin Douglas Brown, 205 Royce St., sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Johnny Haskell Stroud, 615 McGee St., probation terminated.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Adam C. Bailey, 7567 St. Clair Road, Whitesburg, for domestic assault;
Mohamed Ahmed Fawzi Bander, 2819 McDonald Court SW, Decatur, Alabama, for speeding;
Adam C. Bailey, 7567 St. Clair Road, Whitesburg, for interference with an emergency call;
Christopher A. Brotherton, 2 Bolton Road, for failure to appear;
Ronnie A. Tarlton, 430 Bowmantown Road, Telford, for fabricating/tampering with evidence;
Justin D. Brown, no address listed, for violation of implied consent law, schedule IV drug violation and unlawful removal of registration decal or plate;
Sonja Good, 420 S. McKee St., for failure to appear.