Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 25 included:
Mauricio Rosales Gomez, 6920 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Chuckey, forfeited a cash bond of $395.25 for worthless check charge.
Tony A. Melton, 145 Cicero Ave., fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for DUI.
Brian S. Henderson, 105 Summit Drive, fined $1,050 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of a controlled substance Schedule II drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest (felony), resisting s,f,h,a or search, vandalism;
Aaron Douglas Isley, 316 Walkers Church Road, Bulls Gap, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor assault; sentence to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Christopher Ray Brown, 35 Rehobeth Church Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Michael Oliver Morgan, 301 N. Main St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Bradford Clark, 1845 Camp Creek Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Phillip Dean Hale, no address listed, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Alisha Widener, no address listed, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Cody Marcus Ferguson, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Craig Alan Gobble Sr., 313 N. Irish St., sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Catrina A. McKenzie, 615 Lonesome Pine Trail, probation terminated;
Brian Scott Henderson, 105 Summit Drive, probation terminated;
The state declined to prosecute Catrina A. McKenzie, 615 Lonesome Trail, for child endangerment.
A judicial diversion was granted for Ellen Catherine Farmer, 1090 Oss Williams Road, Limestone, for attempted theft under $1,000.