Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 25 included:
Justin A. Zilz, 416 Bonita Way, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Raymond E. Skeen, 1457 Waverly Road, Kingsport, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Kodie Chastain, 2700 Moore Ridge Road, Bybee, drivers licenses suspended for one year, for violation of implied consent law.
Dominic N. Rosenbaum, 1401 Greenwood Drive, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for leaving the scene of an accident involving damages to vehicle and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Sharyssa D. Nelson, 275 Walnut St., Dunlap, fined $25 ad court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to four days in jail, for public intoxication.
Carlie W. Capps, 720 Joe Johnson Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for aggravated criminal trespassing.
Kimberly Penley, 667 Rambo Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $37.62, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Christy A. Moore, 695 Brian Circle, Afton, fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Phillip Alan Mayhew, 3614 Brandywine Drive, Hopewell, Virginia, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law.
Zavier Lane Fontenot, 2415 Texas Eastern Road, Ragley, Louisiana, fined $375 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving without a license and DUI.
Skyllar G. Blackburn, 640 Ebenezer Loop, Chuckey, fined $175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days susp4, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
David E. Bobbin, 429 Cypress St., Kingsport, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation, resisting stop, arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and schedule II drug violation.
Melissa D. Harmon, 211 Ocean Boulevard E., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault, failure to appear, and violation of protection order/contempt of court.
Lisa Marek, 878 Browns Chapel Road, Parrottsville, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $90.98, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Dominic Nathaniel Rosenbaum, 395 Rheatown Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Sharyssa Dawn Nelson, 75 Bowers Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Whitney L. Williams, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Skylar Blackburn, 640 Ebenezer Loop, Chuckey, sentenced to six days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
David Bobbin, 429 Cypress St., Kingsport, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Sondra Cross, no address listed, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Scottie L. Gosnell, 301 N. Highland Ave., for resisting stop, arrest;
Matthew K. Cutshall, 2657 Highway 107, Chuckey, for failure to appear;
Kimberly Penley, 667 Rambo Drive, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute for the following:
Justin A. Zilz, 416 Bonita Way, for violation of open container law;
Grant C. Jones, 15 Chase Court, for simple possession/casual exchange, schedule I drug violation and assault;
Dominic N. Rosenbaum, 1401 Greenwood Drive, for failure to maintain control;
Christy A. Moore, 695 Brian Circle, Afton, for violation of implied consent;
Phillip Alan Mayhew, 3614 Brandywine Drive, Hopewell, Virginia, for fugitive from justice and registration expired/improplerly displayed;
Xavier Lane Fontenot, 2415 Texas Eastern Road, Ragley, Louisiana, for violation of financial responsibility law and speeding (radar).
Skyllar G. Blackburn, 540 Ebenezer Loop, Chuckey, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
A judicial diversion was granted for Steven K. Dunbar, 125 1/2 Pig Broyles Road, Limestone, for misdemeanor manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.