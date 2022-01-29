Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 26 included:
Cody James Hatter, 58 Bradley Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Marvin N. Southerland, 265 Delzie Randolph Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
Madison O. Metcalf, 1080 Harold Cemetery Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Christophe L. Woody, 174 Copeland, Lane, Cookeville, fined $100 and ccm sentenced to 11 months 29 days and an additional sentence of six month in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
Shannon S. Crittenden, 102 Hartshaw Drive, fined $100 annd court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while suspended/revoked and failure to appear.
Jessica Rhea Turner, 2550 Spangle Road, Morristown, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Madison Metcalf, 1080 Harold Cemetery Road, sentenced to 120 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Thomas Lyle Brooks, 285 Cave Springs road, Rogersville, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jake Ralph Stills, 124 Vickie St., sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Paul W. Winstead, 1820 Roaring Fork Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Zachary Ryan Jonson, 1835 Goodman Loop, Bulls Gap, probation terminated;
Christopher Allen Bratcher, 102 Hartshaw Drive, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Hugh Russell Honeycutt, 101 Clinchfield Ave., Erwin, for driving on a suspended license;
David W. Robinette, 110 Mountain View Drive, Mosheim, for failure to appear;
William Randal Church, 107 Charles St., for failure to appear;
Andrew C. Roman, 1251 Spruce Pine Road, Rogersville, for failure to appear;
Christopher Allen Bratcher, 102 Hartshaw Drive, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Alicia D. Carr, 98 Prairie Lane, for contributing to the dependency of a child;
Jason D. Seaton, 98 Prairie Lane, for contributing to the dependency of a child;
Dustin Adam Cansler, 270 Cicero Ave., for failure to appear;
Mark Allen Hanselman, 135 N. 8th St., Vincennes, IN, for assault;
Jessica N. Thompson, 720 Cedar Creek Road, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Jessica N. Thompson, 720 Cedar Creek Road, for unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Andrew J. Woods, 185 E. Rollins St., for joyriding and criminal impersonation;
Tamar L. Wykle, 7874 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.