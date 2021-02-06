Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 26 included:
Debra A. Walton, 150 E. Brad St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Charles Griffin Jr., 406 Clarkson Road, Clarkson, Kentucky, probation terminated.
The state declined to prosecute Daljinder Singh, 12474 Cricket Lane, Victorville, California, for fugitive from justice.