Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 27 included:
Glendon K. Russell, 1735 Jones Bridge Road, fined $80 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law and violation of seat belt law.
Roger Andrew Williams Jr., 350 E. Church St., Lock-Haven, Pennsylvania, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation.
Steven T. Tweed, 350 Back Creek Road, fined $1,650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Mcayla Shelton, 467 Fox Road, Chuckey, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000, and two counts of failure to appear.
Debra Lee Peters Ferguson, 127 Sycamore Circle, Jonesborough, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful weapon possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David A. Dabbs, 152 Lonesome Pine Trail, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal trespassing and domestic assault.
Caitlin N. Johnson, 7950 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for violation of financial responsibility law and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Sabrina Dawn Sandifer, 1400 Carter’s Valley Road, Moshim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation terminated, for violation of probation.
Steven Dewayne Hensley Jr., 11532 Riverview Road, Coeburn, Virginia, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Mcayla Shelton, 467 Fox Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
David Allen Dabbs, 152 Lonesome Pine Trail, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
K.C. Anthony McNutt, 262 S. Rufe Taylor Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Rusty Wallace Grinstead, 2511 Fairview Road, Morristown, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Jason William Johnson, 755 Swannay Road, Limestone, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Samantha Michelle Miller, 92 Leisure Lane, Chuckey, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Makayla Byrd, 714 Wesley Ave., ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Rebecca Lynn Crum, 1120 Happy Valley Road, Limestone, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Barbara C. Butcher, 765 Lovers Lane, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Audra L. Beard, 315 Sequoia Trail, for cruelty to animals;
Nathaniel R. Carpenter, 230 Chandler Circle, for registration improperly displayed;
Glenda K. Russell, 1735 Jones Bridge Road, for domestic assault and driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Anna Grace Willett, 1147 Timbers E., for sale to a minor;
Ashley A. Miller, 77 Six Oaks Lane, Afton, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Alan Moroor, 2952 Brighton 5th 33rd, Brooklyn, New York, for driving on a suspended license.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Debra Lee Peters Ferguson, 127 Sycamore Circle, Jonesborough, for possession of schedule VI drugs;
Caitlin N. Johnson, 7950 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim, for lights required on motor vehicle;
Kelvin Devarus Jones, 920 Bryan Circle, Grovetown, Georgia, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
William Michael Combee, 60 Shiloh Road, for simple possession/casual exchange of schedule VI drugs;
Bertram Ford Jr., 14628 Thomas Jefferson D. Road, Plainfield, Illinois, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI drugs.