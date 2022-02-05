Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 28 included:
Tara Lynn Hensley, 120 Ridgemont Drive, Mosheim, fined $50 an court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Coil Richard Sawyer, 284 Circle St., Robbinsville, North Carolina, fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange of schedule VI drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia and sale or possession of untaxed alcoholic beverage.
Billy R. Evans, 2595 John Graham Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 22 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Marcus L. Harrison, 215 N. Highland Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 40 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete BIPPS classes, for domestic assault.
Ricky Dale Hensley, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Johnn Lynn Miller, no address listed, ordered to pay court cost probation continued and extended 11 months;
Tara Renner, 925 Iron Bridge Road, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Dawn Marie Kelley, 5055 Old Stage Road, for dogs not allowed at large;
Tammy J. Sauls, 76 Melody Citcle, Afton, for aggravated domestic assault;
Marcus Darnell Castle, 1239 Pickett Ave., Knoxville, for failure to appear;
Johnny L. Miller, 1100 Light St., for domestic assault;
William B. Marshall, 144 Brooks Drive, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Zachhary Edward Ramsey, 1375 Lonnie Watson Road, Newton, Alabama, driving on a suspended license;
Kevin Hendrix, 2822 W. Walnut, Johnson City, for failure to appear;
Cifford James Athins, 684 Ailshie Roadm, Morristown, for allowing a revoked driver to drive;
Matthew J. Landers, 4030 Newport Highway, for driving on a suspended license.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Gregorio Jimenez Jr., 678 Jenkinstown Road, Dobson, for possession of drug paraphernalia and schedule VI drug violation;
Daniel A.R. Birchfield Richards, 1298 Bluefield Ave., Elizabethton, possession of drug paraphernalia and schedule VI in a commercial motor vehicle;
Marcus Banner Perez Ochoa, 690 W.R. Gillespie Road, Dobson, North Carolina, for schedule VI drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearm possession while a user of an illegal substance;
Charles E. Thomas Jr., 150 Richardson Drive, Roanoke, Virginia, for schedule VI drug violation, possession of a handgun while in possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcus Darnell Lewis, 731 30th St. N.W., Roanoke, Virginia, for attempted possession of schedule V drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and schedule VI drug violation.
Brien Calloway-Gill, 3938 Virginia Ave., Roanoke, Virginia, for possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule VI drugs and possession of a handgun.
Brandon Lawrence Smith, 141 Pleasant Breeze Road, Rocky Mount, Virginia, for possession of schedule VI drugs, possession of a loaded firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.