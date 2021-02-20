Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 29 included:
Ashley J. Davenport, 1585 Gap Mountain Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Valerie Celosia Blankenship, Prairie Lane, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for violation of financial responsibility law, unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Adrian Garcia, 114 Moonlight Court, Midway, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Dana R. Riggs, 6243 Asheville Highway, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $700, must complete domestic violence classes, for vandalism and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Holly L. Gunnoe, 360 Jones Chapel Lane, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for violation of order of protection or restraining order, failure to appear, simple possession of schedule III drugs, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, and domestic assault.
Joshua M. Croteau, 346 S. St., Beddeford, Maine, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50.
Alexis B. Morgan, 751 Frank Roberts Road, Afton, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and theft under $1,000.
Travis Wayne Greene, 449 Mayberry Road, Jonesborough, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 180 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.
Matthew S. Andrews, 1905 Phillipi Road, Mohawk, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for violation of financial responsibility law and misdemeanor stolen property (receiving or concealing).
Dallas Mohler, 24 Prairie Lane, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt on a failure to appear.
Jacky Harron, 1895 Shake Rag Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving without a license and failure to appear.
Janel V. Powell, 635 S. McKee St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 15 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Heath G. Johnson, 4179 Old Asheville Highway, fined $1,100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for six years, for DUI.
William A. Howell, 209 N. Nelson St., fined $475 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication, criminal impersonation, resisting stop, arrest, five counts of aggravated criminal trespassing and two counts of vandalism.
Mary Frances Louise Kessler, 1060 Robertson Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Adrian Garcia Rosales, 705 Forest St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Holly L. Gunnoe, 360 Jones Chapel road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Alexis Breanna Morgan, 751 Frank Roberts Road, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Matthew Stephen Andrews, 338 Brown Ave., sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Spencer Higgins, 1905 Shiloh Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Travis Deleon Beach, 565 Arrowhead Loop, Midway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dallas Lee Mohler, 24 Prairie Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Jada Davis, 56 Windsor St., Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Summer R. Mechling, 45 Kidwell Lane, Bulls Gap, for domestic assault;
Jesse Sell, 4980 Shackleford Road, Mosheim, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Valerie Celosia Blankenship, Prairie Lane, for lights required on motor vehicle and failure to appear;
Adrian Garcia Rosales, 114 Moonlight Court, Midway, for violation of implied consent;
George C. Peery III, 679 Deck Valley Road, Bristol, for fugitive from justice;
Derrick Allen Hale, 1056 Doak Hensley Road, for fugitive from justice.