Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 3 included:
Benjamin A. Thompson, 285 Tunnell Road, fined $1,150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI, driving while license is suspended or revoked and possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Dustin P. Collins, 512 E. Church St., fined $3,800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for six years, for DUI, driving while suspended/revoked, unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance x2, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Douglas I. Nicely, 316 S. Cutler St., fined $1,080 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule II drug violation, simple possession/casual exchange schedule VI controlled substance, driving without a license, violation of financial responsitility law and lights required on motor vehicle.
Cody Rhea Daniels, 8529 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II drugs.
Jesse James Willett, 124 Vicky St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Ashley Elizabeth Campbell, 286 Patterson St., Afton, fined $100 annd court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and driving on a suspended license.
Richard Lee Hyatt, 126 Woodland Circle, Jonesborough, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Cody Rhea Daniels, 8529 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
James Lewis Brobeck, 2215 Whirlwind Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Chad Joseph Whitson, 122 Powell St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jesse James Willett, 124 Vicky St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ashley E. Campbell, 286 Patterson St., Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Janice Ann Shelton, E. Allens Bridge Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.