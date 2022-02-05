Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 31 included:
Landon McAmis, 200 Headrick Lane, Chuckey, forfeited a cash bond of 292.50, for public intoxication.
Joseph Daniel Franklin, 1520 Roaring Fork Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license.
Donnie E. Johnson, 1005 Raders Sidetrack Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Bernhard Schoeps, 1202 Eastview Lane, fined $125 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail and an additional six months in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 40 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and misdemeanor evading.
Nicholas M. Medcalf, 100 Pyburn Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Shane Fasnacht, 505 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Shannon Marie Howard, 8856 Lonesome Pine Trail, Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Lindburg Norton, 1520 Roaring Fork Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Terry Lynn Deyton, 211 N. Nelson St., probation terminated;
Bandy Thompson, 1470 Quillen Shell Road, Afton, probation terminated;
Brian Manuel, 3430 Buckingham Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Kurt Allen Hicks, no address listed, Roderfield, West Virginia, probation terminated;
Leonid Yusipov, 6126 W. Henderson St., Chicago, Illinois, probation terminated;
Joshua Thomas Roberts, 1000 Kiser Boulevard, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Joseph Daniel Franklin, 1175 Houston Valley Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Jeffery Allen Sauceman, 820 Old Mountain Road, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Ashley Kaitlin Nichols, 31 Keith Drive, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for Robert Frank Chapman, 1136 Pigeon Creek Road, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Joseph Franklin, 1520 Roaring Fork Road, for failure to appear;
Bridgett A. Phillips, 3838 Shandee Lane, Morristown, for vandalism;
Terrance James Clark, 681 Old Knoxville Highway, for driving on a revoked license, driving while licenses cancelled/suspended/revoked;
driving while suspended/revoked.
A judicial diversion was granted for Amber M. Moser, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, for failure to appear and domestic assault/abuse.