Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 5 included:
Cody B. Kyne, 2610 Grassy Creek Road, sentenced to five days in jail, for contempt.
Ricky Cothern Jr., 932 Marnan Dr. N.E., Fort Walton Beach, Florida, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to eight days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for reckless endangerment and DUI.
Larry M. Harris, 1821 Zane Whitson Drive, Erwin, fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for DUI.
Scott M. Jones, 5831 Jones Bridge Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for non-emergency 911 call.
Sharyssa D. Nelson, 5565 Houston Valley Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Danny Thacker, 2325 Woods Creek Road, Knoxville, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 17 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license and failure to appear.
Amanda J. Sanford, 1488 Old State Route 34, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 40 days in jail, 30 days served day for day, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
George B. Davis, 111 Mobile Way, Parrottsville, fined $425 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Larry Wayne Hartsock, 200 Rock Quarry Road, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Christopher A. Brotherton, 2 Bolton Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Robert Edward Hale, 131 Oakland Park, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Elizabeth Suzan Greer, 855 Smith Mill Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Sharyssa Dawn Nelson, 75 Bowers Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
April Starr Tolliver, 530 Ebenezer Loop;
Denver Wilhelm Leven, 172 Paddock Way, Summerville, South Carolina, probation terminated;
Steven Clinton Parker, 2904 Kingsport Highway, probation terminated;
Brittany Lashae Ford, no address listed, Mosheim, probation terminated;
Brian Ethan Walker, 395 Morelock Lane, Chuckey, probation terminated;
Laurie Susanne Eisenburg, 1001 Kiser Boulevard, probation terminated;
Tyler Joseph McCormick, 10 Midway Circle, Midway, probation terminated;
Joseph John Schmidt III, 1565 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, probation terminated;
Joshua Lee Greer, 135 Millers Road, Rogersville, probation terminated;
Danny Ray Cutshall, 3500 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap;
Jessica Danielle Jones, 171 Fred Cox Lane, Mosheim, probation terminated;
Charges were dismissed for Tyler Fellers, 201 Correll Lane, Jonesborough, for failure to appear;
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Ricky Cothern Jr., 932 Marnan Drive N.E., Fort Walton Beach, Florida, for drag racing;
Larry M. Harris, 1821 Zane Whitson Drive, Erwin, for violation of implied consent law and unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Robert R. Brown, 324 Biddle St., for domestic assault.
A judicial diversion was granted for Colin J. Magee, 113 E. 3rd St., Morristown, for possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.