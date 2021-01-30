Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 6 included:
Christopher T. Massengill, 3044 Airport Road, Oakdale, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Reece Gene Mullins, 13119 Pleasant Road, Coeburn, Virginia, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license and resisting arrest.
David Suggs, 217 S. Irish St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $27.12, restrained from the victim, for criminal impersonation and theft under $1,000.
Lawrence J. Andrews, 105 Spruce St., fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and domestic assault.
Michael Wayne McCroan, 470 Reid Hill Road, Moncks Corner, South Carolina, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to eight days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and resisting stop, arrest.
Marquee B. Blunt, 870 Dunham Road, Chuckey, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Timothy Edward Griffin, 410 E. Wells Hills Lane, Mosheim, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for solicitation to commit burglary and two counts of theft under $1,000.
Rickey L Mullins, 465 Clear Creek Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $500, for joyriding.
Timothy L. Necessary, 135 Jones Lane, fined $275 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, misdemeanor reckless endangerment (no weapon, no injury), evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and two counts of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Timothy Edward Griffin, 410 E. Wells Hill Lane, Mosheim, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $750, for vandalism, theft under $1,000 and solicitation to commit burglary.
Donnie Eugene Johnson Jr., 110 Joe Ball Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
David R. Suggs, 186 Sugar Hollow Road, Jonesborough, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Tiffany Danielle Martin, 317 Harmon Drive, Rogersville, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Timothy Griffin, 410 E. Wells Hill Lane, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation, day for day.
Matthew Alexander Jones, 269 Davis Valley Road, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Roy Lynn McGhee, 97 Bertie Patton Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Rickey Mullins, 16420 Horton Highway, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Timothy L. Necessary, 2565 Blue Springs Parkway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Ethan Dunn, 355 Peters Lane, Afton, probation terminated;
Harvey Lloyd Hensley, 1745 Middle Creek Road, Afton, probation terminated;
Lisa Marie Morrison, 1120 Arnold Road, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Gabrielle J. Martin, 4633 Island Hope Pike, Knoxville, for failure to appear;
Corey J. Britton, 2897 Buckingham Road, for domestic assault;
Edward Jarm, 2780 Flea Ridge Road, Mohawk, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Tommy Lester Richesin, 727 Afton Road, Afton, for failure to appear;
Mary Michelle Nelson, 920 Bill Martin Road, Afton, for arson;
Christopher T. Massengill, 3044 Airport Road, Oakdale, for failure to appear and violation of implied consent law; must serve 5 days for contempt;
Reece Gene Mullins, 13119 Pleasant Road, Coeburn, Virginia, for fugitive from justice another state;
Jessica L. Bard, 116 Highland Park Lane, for fugitive from justice.