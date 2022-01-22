Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 7 included:
Jessee Johnson, 203 Hartmantown Road, Jonesborough, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 40 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for joyriding and failure to appear.
Michael L. Silvers, 175 Fox Road, Chuckey, fined $1,525 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor schedule II drug violation, schedule III drug violation and public intoxication.
Denny Sam Hensley, 1295 Warrensburg Road, Midway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
James Kenneth Beal, 310 N. Highland Ave., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
K.C. Anthony McNutt, 18 Penny Lane, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Toni Renee Purkey, 268 Highway 11E, Bulls Gap, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Kenneth Joshua Ricker, 895 Mt. Hebron Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Christopher Lynn Miller, 2751 Shelton Mission Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Jennifer Ann Jones, 1015 Pullen Road, Whitesburg, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Brandon Harvey Francis, 139 Sunny Meadown Lane, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Bruce Charles Chandler, 25 Midway Railroad St., Midway, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Chargtes were dismissed for the following:
Kaitlyn A. Temple, 145 Dulaney Road, Mosheim, ordered to pay restitution of $600, for vandalism;
Sebastian A. Geiger, 27 Statler Park S., Afton, for domestic assault;
Samuel Luna Guzman, 1125 Kennedy Circle, Morristown, for driving on a suspended license;
Kaylon M. Haynes, 1600 Highway 70 Bypass, for registration expired/improperly displayed;
Steven T. Johnson, 118 Clover Run, Jonesborough, for domestic assault;
Marcus W. Lemon, 409 Trammell Road, Bristol, for DUI;
Jared A. Temple, 603 Spradling Road, Bean Station, for vandalism under $1,000.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jacob Lowe, 2995 Blue Springs Parkway, for disorderly conduct;
Kaitlyn A. Temple, 145 Dulaney Road, Mosheim, for vandalism;
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Damien Budriss, 113 Indian Hills Circle, fofr possession of schedule VI drugs;
Matthew D. Fink, 234 Roaring Creek Road, Chuckey, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia.