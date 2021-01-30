Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 8 included:
Mollie Elizabeth McCaslin, 61 Blake Road, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joshua Ryan Smith, 451 Briar Patch Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Joshua Darrell Powers, 411 Pocahantas St., Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Jonathan Wayne Breeden, 75 Carlton Ridge Lane, probation terminated;
Kevin Joel Dorsey, 125 Woodland St, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Jacob Lee Crawford, 470 Friendship Drive, Afton, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Angel T. Whittle, 4505 Lake Forest Circle, Papillion, NE., for failure to appear;
Kevin J. Dorsey, 125 Woodlyn St., for failure to appear;
Jacob L. Crawford, 573 Warrensburg Road, for driving on suspended/revoked.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Angel T. Whittle, 4505 Lake Forest Circle, Papillion, Nebraska, for possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Kevin J. Dorsey, 125 Woodlyn St., for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
A judicial diversion was granted for Hunter M. Cameron, 1570 Pleasant Grove Road, Newport, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs.