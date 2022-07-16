Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. and Dave Leonard sitting in as judge on July 1 included:
Andrew Caleb Gibson, 493 Possum Creek Road, fined $1,050 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule I drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, failure to appear and driving on a suspended license.
Auston Jamon Banks, 4109 Haven Acres Lane, Chattanooga, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation.
Carla S. Church, 3121 Old Kentucky Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Douglas M. Murray, 2795 Dulaney Road, Mosheim, sentenced to two days in jail, for contempt;
Jon David Boatman, 134 Britton Ave., for aggravated stalking;
Damien E. Heister, 525 Freeman Ave., Newport, for driving while licenses is suspended or revoked;
Auston Jamon Banks, 4109 Haven Acres Lane, Chattanooga, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Ashley Brooke White, 1565 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, for vandalism;
Andrew C. Gibson, 493 Possum Creek Road, for public intoxication.