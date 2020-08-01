General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 1 included:
Richard Lynn Burns, 900 Hawkins Lane, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Dustin Shawn Sizemore, 422 Harvey Drive, Russellville, fined $1,550 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for driving on a revoked license, misdemeanor possession of schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended/revoked, simple possession oos schedule VI drugs, DUI, unlawful drug paraphernalia and violation of financial responsibility law.
Alicia Jones, 21 Logwood Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, balance on probation, for theft under $1,000.
Jennifer M. Hipshire, 1315 Twin Oaks Drive Way, Parrottsville, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for DUI, driving while license is suspended or revoked and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Jamey Carol Sizemore, 220 Craftsprings E., Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six months suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, for criminal responsibility for resisting arrest.
Vickie D. Barnette, 1721 Whitehouse Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for shoplifting – theft of property.
Shelton E. Hunt, 717 Forest St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for aggravated criminal trespassing and failure to appear.
Dustin S. Sizemore, 222 Peppermill Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Sean Edward Gray, 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, North Carolina, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ronald Alvin Kessler, 309 N. Broyles St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jonathan Robert Crittenden, 204 Kingsley Ave., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Jennifer Marie Hipshire, 1315 Twin Oaks Drive Way, Parrottsville, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Robert A. Webster, 1355 Quillen Shell Road, Afton, for domestic assault;
Jame Junior Burns, 3500 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, for aggravated kidnapping.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Richard B. Claridy, 1203 Outer Drive, for domestic assault;
Jennifer M. Hipshire, 1315 Twin Oaks Drive Way, Parrottsville, for violation of implied consent;
Vickie D. Barnette, 1721 Whitehouse Road, for public intoxication;
Trenton Jeffrey Simek, no address listed, for schedule II drug violation.