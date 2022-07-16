Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 13 included:
Tawana Ball, 370 Patterson St., Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $230.36, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Daniel Juarez Garcia, 105 Willow Creek Drive, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Randall H. Benton, 230 Reynolds Hollow Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Izach R. Knight, 4995 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, for vandalism under $1,000 and failure to appear.
James Green, 136 Ted Brown Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Robert Webster, 1355 Quillen Shell Road, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Timothy L. Hinkle, 5770 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, fined $1,900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Johnathan Eugene Davis, 106 Chapel St., fined $125 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $175, for vandalism under $1,000, public intoxication and resisting stop, arrest.
Jimmy R. Metcalf, 4179 Old Asheville Highway, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 75 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for aggravated criminal trespassing and failure to appear.
Michael Joseph Finnerty, 365 Mysinger Road, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Daryl Marty Caldwell, 430 Cox Road, sentenced to 150 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tina Louise Hensley, 424 Silver Leaf Lane, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
George Allen Tunnell, 1665 Fodder Stack Mountain Loop, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Brandy Nicole Ball, 475 S. Chuckey Ruritan Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days in jail, day for day, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Robert Ashley Webster, 1355 Quillen Shell Road, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jonathan Eugene Davis, 106 Chapel St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kyle Austin York, 117 Pruitt Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Allen Cole Sailers, 426 Cherry St., probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Trent Edward Knight, 215 Single Tree Lane, for failure to appear;
Brandy Nicole Ball, 475 S. Chuckey Ruritan Road, Chuckey, for failure to appear;
Timothy L. Hinkle, 5770 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Trent Edward Knight, 215 Single Tree Lane, for driving on a suspended license;
Chad M. Thacker, 372 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, for false reports and public intoxication;
Gerardo Ruiz Diaz, 151 Wilkes Lane, Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Daniel Luther Arrington, 6899 Houston Valley Road, for violation of an order of protection of restraining order;
Christopher Gregg, 920 Sylvan Circle, for vandalism;
Shannon Arbogast, 240 Old Jonesborough Road, Afton, for vandalism.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Gerardo Ruiz Diaz, 151 Wilkes Lane, Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance;
Vincent Cade Smith, 785 Doc Hawkins Road, for misdemeanor reckless endangerment/serious injury/use of a deadly weapon.