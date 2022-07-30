Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 15 included:
Fernando Herrera Lozano, 325 N. Hill St., Morristown, fined $5 and court cost, for speeding (radar).
Samantha A. Wines, 391 Bewleys Chapel Road, Midway, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Ethan Hull Walling, 1249 Muddy Creek Road, Piney Flats, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Matthew P. Burrell, 4500 Cedar Creek Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, must complete BIPPS, for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Sarah D. Juarez, 1120 Arnold Road, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II drugs.
Jessica R. Turner, 2550 Spangle Road, Morristown, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Amanda R. Hale, 551 Oak Grove Road, Rogersville, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on suspended/revoked and failure to appear.
Crissy R. Norton, 220 Unaka St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Floyd Mullins Jr., 1936 Roc Junction Road, Morristown, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license and failure to appear.
Tommy Lee McGuire, 101 Pine Loop, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael Charles Darnell, 290 White Sands Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Sarah Doris Juarez, 55 Hixon Circle, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jessica Rhea Turner, 2090 Mountain Valley Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Melodie Evans, 600 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Amanda Renee Hale, 551 Oak Grove Road, Rogersville, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Blaine Devin Severt, 175 Starnes Hollow Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jerry Scott Malone, 2115 Whirlwind Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Crissy Norton, 325 Leonard St., sentenced to 40 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
James Lester Johnson, 556 Kiser Loop, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation;
Melinda Montgomery, 607 Florence St., Elizabethton, probation terminated;
William Zachary Lowery, 300 Crestview Drive, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Amy N. Norton, 1520 Roaring Fork Road, for driving on suspended/revoked;
Fernando Herrera Lozano, 325 N. Hill St., Morristown, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Cortez Lewis, 210 Kinnley Court, Greensboro, North Carolina, for failure to appear;
Bradley Norton, 397 Painter Creek Road, Chuckey, failure to appear;
Sarah Doris Juarez, 55 Hixon Circle or 8856 Lonesome Pine Trail, for failure to appear;
Crissy R. Norton, 220 Unaka St., for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Cortez K.D. Lewis, 210 Kinnley Circle, Greensboro, North Carolina, for gun possession;
Tommy L. McGuire, 101 Pine Loop, for interference with emergency calls (911);
Bradley Norton, 397 Painter Creek Road, Chuckey, for failure to appear;
Abel S. Squires, 35 Albert Court, Staten Island, New York, for failure to appear;
Sarah D. Juarez, 1120 Arnold Road, for criminal impersonation.
A judicial diversion was granted for Cortez K.D. Lewis, 210 Kinnley Court, Greensboro, North Carolina, for schedule VI drug violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.