Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 18 included:
Ryann Lee Clifton, 8336 Oak Ridge Highway, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 180 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor manufacture/deliver/possession of methamphetamine.
Michelle R. Davis, 1819 Old Mountain Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Clayton L. Story, 1600 Ripley Island Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for aggravated criminal trespassing.
Joseph D. Miller, 331 Pine St., fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange and violation of order of protection (domestic violence).
Chasity L. Daniel, 176 Brown Ave., fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and driving suspended/revoked.
Jessica E. Arwood, 613 N. Hill St., fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and possess or casually exchange methamphetamine.
Brad R. Thacker, 372 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Lindburg Norton, 1520 Roaring Fork Road, fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 14 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for resisting stop, arrest, leaving scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle, and DUI.
Christopher J. Lussler, 3088 Blue Spring Parkway, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Juan M. Smith, 80 Carriage Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $60, for vandalism.
Henry Ramirez, 308 Floral St., fined $25 and court cost, suspended to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for public intoxication.
Karen Britt, 60 Lonesome Pine Trail, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Whitney Nicole Humbert, 385 Carter Lane, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Richard R. Reightly, 417 Barnette Road, Kingsport, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Chasity Daniel, 1255 Goodman Loop, Mosheim, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Savannah Nicole Steele, 349 Price Grove Road, Rogersville, probation terminated;
Terry Samuel Harrison Jr., 201 S. Sunset St., probation terminated;
Martin Lois Sanders, 206 Old Persia Road, probation terminated;
Tammy Lynn Norton (Shelton), 104 Poor Farm Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Megan E. Simon, 30 E. Alisha Drive, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Terry E. Proffitt, 80 Cimarron Trail, Afton, for domestic assault;
Angel Elena Shull, 2435 W. Pines road, for livestock not to run at large;
Henry Ramirez, 308 Floral St., for resisting stop, arrest.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
William J. Smith, 520 Calico Road, Afton, for fugitive from justice;
William O. Young, 3030 Kingsport Highway, for public intoxication;
Jaron L. Early, 105 Village Drive, for underage consumption;
Lindburg Norton, 1520 Roaring Fork Road, for violation of financial responsibiblity law.
A judicial diversion was granted for Datyn A. Willett, 145 Roaming Drive, Chuckey, for underage consumption, simple possession/casual exchange of schedule VI, violation of seat belt law and two counts of adult contributing to the delinquency of a child.