General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 2 included:
Dan H. Cooper, 1101 Johnson Loop Road, Erwin, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear and driving on a revoked license.
Grady D. Norton, 40 Deerview Circle, Chuckey, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to two days in jail, for public intoxication.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Timothy Easton, 2329 Ozark Drive, Morristown, for driving on a revoked license and failure to appear;
Brianna M. Sturgeon, 1120 Arnold Road, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute Cody Ryan Thompson, 255 Williamson Road, Chuckey, for domestic assault.