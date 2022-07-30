Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard July 22 Jul 30, 2022 Jul 30, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 22 include:Curtis J. Allen, 50 Holland Lane, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.Brandon A. Trammell, 3112 Pleasant Trace Circle, Knoxville, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.Charges were dismissed for the following:Ivey P. Stills, 2118 Three Springs Road, Russellville, for aggravated criminal trespassing, aggravated burglary, criminal impersonation and two counts of public intoxication;Joshua D. Miller, 109 McLean Hill Drive, Rogersville, for failure to appear. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bond Intoxication Cases Heard Criminal Law Law Cash Greene County General Sessions Court Kenneth Bailey Jr. Charge Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now REVIEW: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Has Super Voice Cast Weems Crowned 'Fairest Of The Fair' During Damp Night At The Greene County Fair Flash Flooding Prompts Water Rescue Calls Corinne Samantha Guelli Weds Troy Stephen Hall Meth, Cocaine, Other Drugs Seized After Traffic Stop