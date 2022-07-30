Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard July 25 Jul 30, 2022 Jul 30, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 25 included:Charges were dismissed for the following:Robert Vecchio, 1390 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, for underage consumption;Floyd NMN Mullins, 1936 Roe Junction Road, Morristown, for fugitive of justice.The state declined to prosecute the following:Orin Buchanan, 4146 Old Baileyton Road, for failure to appear;Robert Vecchio, 1390 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, for registration expired/improperly displayed. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kenneth Bailey Jr. Robert Vecchio Cases Heard Law Criminal Law General Sessions Court Greene County Floyd Nmn Mullins Justice Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now REVIEW: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Has Super Voice Cast Weems Crowned 'Fairest Of The Fair' During Damp Night At The Greene County Fair Flash Flooding Prompts Water Rescue Calls Corinne Samantha Guelli Weds Troy Stephen Hall Meth, Cocaine, Other Drugs Seized After Traffic Stop