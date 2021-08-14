Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 26 included:
Michael Amarite, 1145 Holly Creek Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for joyriding and failure to appear.
Joshua Norton, 25 Old Ridge Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear at jail.
Daniel A. Snipes, 2390 Whirlwind Road, fined $805 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of financial responsibility law and unlawful removal of registration decal or plate.
Justino C. Escandon, 67 Camelot Lane, fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for DUI.
Brittany M. Mayhew, 2840 Middle Creek Road, Afton, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, for criminal impersonation and theft under $1,000.
Sheina D. May, 406 Elk St., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Charles Keiser, 773 Church Road, Fall Branch, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving without a license and failure to appear.
Austin Clifford Lowe, 3 Trivette Concord St., Johnson City, / 147 Cedar Ave., fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for resisting stop, arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Jason E. Lane, 691 Hartman Lane, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for violation of financial responsibility law and DUI.
Steve R. Hogan, 530 W. Hogan Lane, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for two counts of driving without a license.
Dillon M. Carloss, 319 Cherry St., fined $300 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, driving while license is suspended or revoked, resisting stop, arrest, failure to appear, aggravated criminal trespassing and vandalism under $1,000.
William C. Cody, 439 Old Newport Highway, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication.
Jerome A. Devoti, 125 Baileyton Road, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug parphernalia and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Lloyd Jason Seaton, 2535 Cedar Creek Cave Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Douglas Shaver, 1815 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Donna Lee Tadder, 101 Holt Court, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael Lawrence Amarite, 1145 Holly Creek Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Joshua Adams Nartar, 210 Old Ridge Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Terry A. Metcalf, 1685 McCoy Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Austin Clifford Lowe, 3 Trivette Concord St., Johnson City, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jason Lane, 415 Gilbreath Drive, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Mary Ellen Munsey, 1921 Old Liberty Hill Road, Morristown, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Marlon Scott Gregg, 410 Volunteer St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jennifer Leigh Welch, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Dillon Carloss, 433 Cherry St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
William Charles Cody, 439 Old Newport Highway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jerome Devotie, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Phillip Wayne Davis, no address listed, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 6 months;
Christina Porter, 580 Horace Bitner, Chuckey, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Steven L. Bowens, 470 Barron Valley Road, Chuckey, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Rodney Wayne Smith, 99 Live Oak Lane,, for failure to appear;
Steve R. Hogan, 530 W. Hogan Lane, for failure to appear;
Phillip H. Gentry, 510 Cedar Crest Road, Mosheim, for aggravated domestic assault;
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Daniel A. Snipes, 2390 Whirlwind Road, for violation of implied consent law and open container law;
Stanley E. Mossburg, 314 Hill St.., Wellford, South Carolina, for 1st degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping.
Monica D. Wills, 175 Twin Barns Road, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Jonathan Michael Sellers, 633 Schooner Road, Charleston, South Carolina, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance;
Demetrius Tyrone Reese, 6099 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky, for schedule VI drugs in a commercial motor vehicle.