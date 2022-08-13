Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 27 included:
Vincente Lopez Rojas, 115 Chapel St., fined $10 and court cost, for registration expired/improperly displayed and violation of open container law.
Jameison L. Miller, 144 N. Sunset St., fined $30 and court cost, for violation of seat belt law.
Cory R. Mathes, 1520 Nolichuckey Road, fined $2,250 and court cost, 11 months and 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule III drug violation, schedule IV drug violation and schedule II drug violation.
John Cody Johnson, 1035 Raders Sidetrack Road, Mosheim, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for joyriding and failure to appear.
Billy L. Landers, 119 Fox Road, Chuckey, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended/revoked.
Joshua T. Wells, 387 Hyatt Lane, Whitesburg, fined $1,550 annd court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, shoplifting – theft of property and possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Amber N. Ricker, 24 Granite Lane, fined $1,400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange and possess or casual exchange of methamphetamine.
Harrison D. Spencer, 709 Forest Ave., Johnson City, fined $1,150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving while suspended/revoked, simple possession of schedule IV drugs and DUI.
Brenda Reneau, 1325 Whitehouse Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear at jail.
Everette D. Starcher, 7415 Asheville Highway, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Matthew S. Adams, 811 Briarcliff Road, Johnson City, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while suspended/revoked and failure to appear.
Tami L. Barner, 109 Anderson St., fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange of methamphetamine.
Shena L. Hale, 107 Chapel St., finned $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Lisa M. Sandstrom, 325 Pine St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for contempt, resisting stop, arrest and theft under $1,000.
Nancy J. Maynard, 412 Cherry St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Kimberly Marie Morin, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation.
April E. Fox, 730 Old Stage Road, fined $650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and DUI.
Amber L. Waskiewicz, 152 Carmack Drive, Hiltons, Virginia, fined $225 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 14 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving without a license, unlawful drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Latausha Marie Diltz, 1475 Blue Springs Parkway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
John Cody Johnson, 1035 Raders Side Track, Mosheim, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Billy Lee Landers, 810 Horace Bitner Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christopher Scott Thacker, 372 Grave Woods Road, Midway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Chucky Lynn Bolin Jr., 1709 Long Creek Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jerome Lee Turner, 1670 Tom White Hollow Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
James Robert Hale, 1605 Wesley Chapel Road, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ernest Edward Bennett, 5606 Popular Springs Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brenda L. Reneau, 1325 Whitehouse Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Justin Stacey Fletcher, 249 Jennifer St., sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Tami Lynn Barner, 109 Anderson St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Lisa M. Sandstrom, 325 Pine St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Danny Marvin Baltes, 793 Gilbreath Mill Road, Mosheim, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Michael L. Jones, 4535 Baileyton Road, for failure to appear;
Tim R. Surcey, 612 Old Embreeville Road, Jonesborough, for failure to appear;
Christopher Davis, 406 Elk St., for failure to appear at jail;
Jemeison L. Miller, 144 N. Sunset St., for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Tyler Brown, 164 Ted Brown Road, Limestone, for failure to appear;
Jose B. Tomas, 208 Doak Drive, for violation of order of protection or restraining order and domestic assault/abuse;
Ramona Hernandez Garcia, 233 Brown Springs Road, Mosheim, for aggravated assault;
Phillip H. Gentry, 510 Cedar Crest Road, Mosheim, for driving while suspended/revoked;
Christopher Sauce, 60 Willow Creek Lane, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Cory R. Mathes, 1520 Nolichuckey Road, for criminal simulation;
Matthew S. Adams, 811 Briarcliff Road, Johnson City, for failure to appear;
April E. Fox, 730 Old Stage Road, for violation of implied consent;
A judicial diversion was granted for Ryan L. Flanagan, 69 Hemlock Lane, for resisting stop, arrest.